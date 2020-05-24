Tobacco farmers, industrial workers ask govt to relax taxes

Islamabad: Tobacco farmers and industrial workers have demanded of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government not to impose heavy taxes saying the move would create monopoly of multinational companies and eliminate thousands of jobs from local industry, says a press release.

In statement issued by Farmer Association after a meeting said “Hundreds of thousands of farmers and at least 20,000 industrial workers would go jobless if the government imposes new taxes on local industry at the behest of multinational companies.”

Representatives of industrial workers and farmers held a meeting to discuss the issues they were facing with regard to government’s move of imposing new taxes.

“We will not accept any tax other than Rs10 per kg tobacco,” said the statement.

Last year, the government had proposed imposition of Rs300 advance tax per kilogram on tobacco which triggered protests and demonstrations by the farmers and industrial workers. Under the proposals, farmers had to sell the crop for Rs130 per kilogram to the tobacco companies but they would have to pay Rs300 tax per kilogram.

After several rounds of meetings with government officials, National Assembly speaker Asad Qasier played a role for withdrawal of the decision.

“Multinational companies are making fresh efforts that the government imposes heavy taxes on farmers, annihilate small industrial units and eliminate dealers,” they said.

According to farmers, there were more than 22 small companies in the province that used to pay better prices to farmers than other major companies and then their purchasing centres were located in villages where they could easily sell their produce.