Shahbaz Gill made SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed PTI senior leader Shahbaz Gill as his Special Assistant on Political Communication.

According to a notification by the Cabinet Division: "The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No.1 A or Schedule-V-A of the said Rules has been pleased to appoint Dr. Shahbaz Gill as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, with immediate effect.”

The appointment has been made on honorary basis, the notification read.

Gill, in September last year, resigned as the Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill was born to a Punjabi Gill family in Faisalabad. He has studied in Punjab government schools before he earned his PhD in Leadership and Management from University of Malaya Malaysia in 2007. He further earned his post doctorate in leadership and management from University of Illinois Urbana Champaign in 2011 and also served there as Clinical Assistant Professor.He has worked as a professor in different institutions globally including (Pakistan, USA, Greece, Austria). He has worked diligently to further the cause of educating and building leadership and management skills of his students. As a recognition of his untiring efforts he has been listed among the excellent teachers’s list in his university in USA.