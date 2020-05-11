13 outlaws including five gamblers held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws including five gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, cash, mobile phones, gambling tools and stolen valuables from their possession, a police spokes­man said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

On a tip off, Superintendent of Police (City) Omer Khan constituted special team under supervision of ASP Rana Hussain Tahir including SHO Bani Gala Sub-Inspector Muhammad Imran, ASI Muhammad Rizwan along with others to raid at a gambling den.

This team raided there and nabbed five gamblers red handed who have been identified as Wajhat Ali, Waseem Sajjad, Zeshan Shokat, Umer Safdar and Wajid Hussain. Police team recovered stake money, and gambling tools from their possession.

Meanwhile, Golra Police arrested, Habib-Ullah, and recovered 360 gram hashish from him. Shalimar police arrested two accused, Altaf and Tanveer, and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. Noon Police arrested two Afghans Imran and Ustari Gul living illegally.

Shahzad Town Police arrested accused, Adeel Hussain, and recovered stolen valuables from him. Lohi Bher Police arrested accused, Shabbir, and recovered stolen mobile phones from him. Karachi Company Police arrested, Muhammad Furqan, and recovered 15 litres alcohol from him.

Nilore Police arrested accused, Israr, selling diesel and petrol illegally. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further Investigation is underway from them.