Minister for improvement in coronavirus arrangements

JHANG: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimor Bhatti has directed the DHQ Hospital administration to improve the arrangements in connection with coronavirus.

On the special instructions of the Punjab CM, the minister visited the DHQ Hospital. The minister expressed unhappiness when the keys of corona isolation ward were not available during his visit. Earlier, during a briefing at Circuit House, Health CEO Dr Mehboob Qureshi informed the minister that DHQ Hospital administration had established a High Dependency Unit (HDU) besides already functioning corona isolation ward.

The CEO said that for suspected patients, a special corona isolation ward of four separate rooms in the portion of the hospital was already functioning.

He said that although there was no confirmed corona affected patient in the district, however, a special HD Unit had been established in case of the treatment of any confirmed corona patient separately to the isolation ward.