Senators ask Darra Adamkhel residents to select site for economic zone

PESHAWAR: A group of federal legislators from the merged districts and government officials on Wednesday asked the people of Darra Adamkhel to select within a month a suitable site for setting up an economic zone.

A meeting of the Small Industries Development Board was arranged at the Commissioners’ House in this regard. The Industries Department of the KP Government had convened the meeting in an effort pave way for the plan to a legal cover to the arms manufacturing units of Darra Adamkhel.

Senate Standing Committee on SAFRON Chairman Senator Taj Muhammad Khan Afridi was informed that two sites had been identified to promote the arms manufacturing industry.

The senate body chairman was told that the proposed location would spread over 400 kanal of land and the project will cost Rs 153.94 million. Senator Taj Muhammad Khan Afridi said important decisions would be made to give a legal cover to the arms manufacturing industry of Darra Adamkhel.

He said the project was facing delays as the local people had objections to the sites selected for the scheme. The senator said he and other members of the committee had visited Azadi Mela in Darra Adamkhel and Raheemabad in Mattani.

They met the local elders and asked them to choose a site for the establishment of the economic zone within a month with consultation and consent. A site selection, they told the people, would enable the government to materialize the scheme as soon as possible and provide the local population with ample livelihood opportunities.