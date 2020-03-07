Journalists rejects Aziz Memon’s death report

SUKKUR: The report on death of journalist Abdul Aziz Memon has been rejected by his relatives. The report by police had termed the death as natural. The journalist community and relatives questioned if the death was natural, how come the body of Memon was recovered from a canal. They accused officials of supporting the killers and demanded a judicial probe.

Aziz was strangled to death near the Mehrabpur town of Naushahro Feroze district and his body was recovered from an irrigation waterway. He was associated with a Sindhi TV channel and Sindhi-language daily. According to Hafiz Memon, brother of the slain journalist, Aziz had gone to cover a story in a nearby village. Following the killing, journalists had demanded a JIT.