NAB grills Sana

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore investigators on Wednesday grilled PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah for more than an hour in an inquiry related to assets beyond means. It has been learnt that the Combined Investigation Team of the bureau cross-examined Sana on a proforma which Rana had submitted to the NAB. He has provided a list of assets owned by him and his relatives. NAB sources, while talking to The News, said it will take some days to cross-check information provided by Rana Sana. After which it will be decided whether to summon Sana or not.

Sana, while talking to the media after his hearing, said he has no information that any efforts were made for a meeting between Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Mian Nawaz Sharif. The situation got interesting when a reporter asked Sana that the vehicle No 2491 in which he has arrived is registered in the name of Abdul Aleem Khan, son of Abdul Raheem Khan. The reporter asked whether this vehicle belongs to PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan.

To which, Sana said his vehicle had been confiscated by the ANF while the vehicle No 2491 has been provided to him by his colleague Malik Nawaz. “If I make any intention of buying this vehicle, I will check its ownership,” he said, adding that the PML-N will clear all misunderstandings with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said all opposition parties should launch a unanimous protest against the incompetent incumbent government. He said he has good terms with PTI allies, but there is no conspiracy in it.

He said he and his party will oppose any kind of legislation curbing media freedom. Talking about his narcotics case, he said a federal minister lied to the whole nation.