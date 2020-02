Cleaning up

This refers to the letter ‘Chewed out’ (Feb 8, 2020) by Dr Irfan Zafar.I wholeheartedly agree with the writer’s proposal. In addition, the chewing of betel nut, ‘gutka’, ‘naswar’ and spitting in public places must also be prohibited. Offenders should be issued fines.

Fahim Siddiqui

Islamabad