SNGPL cuts over 3,000 illegal gas connections in KP

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) task force teams along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and local police conducted raids in various districts and disconnected 2670 feet illegal gas pipeline networks, 411 gas connections and 290 tampered meters.

According to the SNGPL spokesperson, the task force teams along with FIA and local police carried out the anti-theft operations in Peshawar and its surrounding areas.

He said the teams disconnected 2670 feet illegal gas pipeline networks, 411 illegal gas connections and 290 tampered meters in Urmar, Achar, Bahadar Killay, Sarband, Achini, Pakha Ghulam, Landi Sarak, Regi, Palosi, Tehkal, various localities on Charsadda and Warsak roads. Cases were lodged in various police stations against the violators, while several accused were arrested.

Also, the task force teams disconnected illegal pipeline networks in various privately developed housing schemes on the Dilazak Road and Charsadda Road.

Meanwhile, during anti-gas theft operations in Charsadda, 140 tampered meters, 22 illegal gas connections were disconnected from mini-industrial units located in Matta Mughal Khel in Charsadda.

The communique said that during joint anti-gas theft operations in Karak, the SNGPL task force teams from head-office along with projects department Karak and SNGPL Peshawar task force teams disconnected 19 direct bypasses of plaster of Paris factories and power generation units.

It said that cases were lodged by police against the owners of these plaster factories. The task force teams also disconnected 70 illegal gas pipeline networks in Karak. The teams along with district administration of Kohat and Bannu conducted raids in which 121 direct gas lines were removed and 26 cases were registered against the culprits.