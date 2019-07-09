12 outlaws held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police on Tuesday arrested 12 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, wine, stolen valuable and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Raza and Muhammad Zameer and recovered 20 litre wine and 170 grams hashish from him. Golra police arrested accused Muhammad Zubair and recovered 1,115 grams hashish from him, while police also arrested Muhammad Akbar and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Khalil and Shakil and recovered 100 litre stolen diesel from their possession.

While police also arrested accused Muhammad Yousaf and recovered 3 wine bottles from him. Khanna Police arrested accused Muhammad Imran involved illegally gas filling. Sihala police arrested acused Muhammad Imtaiz.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. Further-more Golra police arrested 3 professional beggars.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.