Pakistan off to winning start in Asian Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players got off to winning start in the under-19 and under-17 categories of the Asian Junior Squash that got under way in Macau Wednesday.
However, in under-15 and under-13 one each player made exit. In under-13 category, Pakistan’s Abdullah Nawaz beat Bantgam Palage Nilantha (SL) with a game score of 11-1, 11-8 and 11-2. Wong Lee Hong (Mal) got better of Saboor Khan (Pakistan) 11-5, 11-9, 11-7.
In the 1st round of under-15 category, M Hamza Khan (Pakistan) beat Ethan Chua Jie (Sing) 11-2, 11-8 and 11-5 whereas Harith Daniel (Mal) beat Anas Ali Shah (Pakistan) with a game score of 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 and 11-7.
In the 1st round of under-17 category, both Pakistanis (M Farhan Hashmi and Noor Zaman) got Bye. In the 2nd round M Farhan Hashmi beat Dalina Perira (SL) with a game score of 11-2, 11-2, 11-7 whereas Noor Zaman beat Hong Yueng Siag (Chinese Taipei) with a game score of 11-1, 11-0, 11-1.
In the 1st round of under-19 category, Haris Qasim (Pak) beat Manue Chan (Macau) with a game score of 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 whereas Hamza Sharif (Pak) got better of Wong King Yueng (HK) with a game score of 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-6.
