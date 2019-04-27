Sahi elected VP of Asian Athletics body

LAHORE: President Athletics Federation of Pakistan Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi has been elected as the Vice-President of Asian Athletics Association at the 23rd Congress of Asian Athletics Association held in Doha, Qatar.

Muhammad Zafar, Secretary General AFP and and the entire athletics family of Pakistan feels proud of his achievement, which is recognition of his outstanding contributions for the cause of the athletics in Pakistan and Asia. “It is indeed a great honor for Pakistan that one of its nationals has been elected to this coveted post for the first time in the athletics history of Pakistan,” said Zafar.