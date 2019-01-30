Qarshi University ACM (Association for Computing Machinery) Student Chapter Inauguration

Qarshi University successfully launched its ACM Student Chapter. As such Qarshi University ACM Student Chapter became the 19th active ACM Student Chapter in Pakistan. ACM student chapters provide universities, from all over the world, opportunities for networking, mentoring and collaborating over common interests. With the launch of ACM Student Chapter, Qarshi University now shares this honor with top rated universities globally like MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), University of California, University of Munich Germany etc. To celebrate this achievement a small but elegant ceremony was arranged.

Vice Chancellor Qarshi University, Mr. Abdul Rashid Lone, Chairperson Computer Science Department, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ahsan and Faculty Sponsor ACM Student Chapter QU, Mr. Umer Ayub addressed the students and faculty members. Students from all departments attended the ceremony.***