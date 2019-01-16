close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
January 16, 2019

Divided attention

Newspost

January 16, 2019

The CM of Punjab has taken notice of Gujranwala’s poor state of cleanliness. He has transferred the relevant officials over their unsatisfactory performance. This is to draw the chief minister’s attention to the deplorable condition of DHQ Hospital, Mianwali, as well as to the city’s broken roads.

Also the performance of Mianwali’s municipal committee is highly disappointing. Heaps of garbage are lying in every corner. The revolting smell coming from decaying waste has made the life of residents miserable. Overflowing sewers have turned most of the city’s streets into pools of stinking, stagnant dirty water – creating a breeding ground for insects. The relevant authorities must take immediate notice of the these issues.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri

Mianwali

