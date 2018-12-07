Sin tax on tobacco hailed

Islamabad : The President of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Prof. Muhammad Afzal Mian has hailed the government’s decision to impose sin tax on tobacco, saying this will go a long way to curtail tobacco use and positively impact public health.

Afzal Mian advised the government to use the revenue generated from tobacco tax on improving public health and called for practical measures for implementation of the decision.

“PIMA, being a premium representative organisation of doctors, appreciates any step which can improve the health of the nation and government tax on tobacco can definitely reduce the number of deaths due to cancer. Strict legislation is also needed in this regard as despite a ban on smoking in public health facilities, colleges, parks and hospital, the rule is not being implemented,” the statement adds.

Afzal Mian said, the use of ‘gutka,’ which is also a leading cause of mouth and lung cancers, also needs to be immediately curtailed, given that over 100,000 people are dying from lung cancer in the country every year. He said many countries have already instituted such steps with good results in curtailing disease under the name of sin tax.