Samiul Haq wants judgement reversed in blasphemy case

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq on Wednesday said it was a black day in the history of Pakistan that a woman who had committed blasphemy was released.

Addressing a protest rally at Shobra Chowk here, he said the courts failed to serve justice in the blasphemy case.

Maulana Anwarul Haq, Maulana Mohammad Idrees, Maulana Hamidul Haq, Maulana Syed Yousaf Shah, Maulana Irfanul Haq and a large number of seminary students were present on the occasion.

Maulana Samiul Haq urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to use his influence to get the verdict reversed as it would have consequences for the government.

He said that neither the government nor the opposition parties condemned the verdict which was deplorable.

The JUI-S leader said that the seminaries were the citadels of Islam and no effort would be spared to uphold the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He said the decision would encourage blasphemers to commit blasphemy. He said the verdict had been under international pressure to appease the West.