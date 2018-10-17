Rs3.5b okayed for IT sector

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated Rs3,500 million for governance and IT sector for the fiscal year 2018-19 for implementation of projects sponsored by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), P&D Department, Excise and Taxation Department, Home Department and other government departments.

The government of Punjab aims to modernize governance techniques through information technology interventions, improving service delivery and increasing the digital literacy of the citizens. Over the years, the government of Punjab has introduced strategic interventions keeping Punjab abreast of the global revolution in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

During 2017-18, an amount of Rs 10,176 million was allocated to the governance and IT sector and four major milestones achieved during the 2017-18, which are: enhancing security of Lahore city through network of surveillance cameras, E-stamping in all 36 districts of Punjab, computerisation of city police stations in across Punjab and establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centre and Service Centre (PHASE-I).