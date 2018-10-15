International Day for Rural Women: Punjab CM praises rural women’s role in growth

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the International Day of Protection of Rights of Rural Women said that rural women of Pakistan are very hard-working.

He said that role of these women in the development of rural economy is appreciable. The rural women work side by side with men in the agricultural economy as they help men in every walk of life.

He said that role of women in the sustainable development of agricultural sector can’t be ignored and added that we will opt every measure to protect the rights of rural women.

New Pakistan will provide due rights to rural women, he vowed and said that women living in villages were deprived of legal, economic and social facilities. He said that measures for improving the condition of rural women are our responsibility and the role of NGOs is also important for this purpose.

We have to reassure the commitment that effective measures will be taken to protect rural women’s rights.