Kaushal hits rare double century in Hazare Trophy

NADIAD: Karn Veer Kaushal, on Saturday became the first Indian batsman to register a double century in a List A domestic match, when he stroked an 135-ball 202 against Sikkim at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad.

The Uttarakhand batsman went past Ajinkya Rahane’s score of 187 - which was the previous best in Vijay Hazare Trophy - to become the highest scorer in a 50-over domestic match in India. His innings included 18 boundaries and a six to help Uttarakhand post 366 for 2 in their 50 overs.

Playing his maiden season of domestic cricket, Kaushal stroked his third century in his seventh match. Through the course of his innings, he also stitched a 296-run stand with Vineet Saxena for the opening wicket - the highest partnership for any wicket in Indian domestic cricket, going past the unbeaten 277 run-stand between Aakash Chopra and Shikhar Dhawan for Delhi vs Punjab in 2007/08.