E-challans being issued initially on signal violation

LAHORE : Electronic challans are being issued to the traffic rules violators by Punjab Safe Cities Authority on the orders of Lahore High Court in the City.

E-challans are being sent to the vehicle owners’ address with pictorial evidence, a PSCA spokesperson said. In the first phase, e-challans are being issued on traffic signal violations. The spokesperson said the vehicle might be impounded in case of nonpayment of penalty. E-challan is being issued without any discrimination. According to a PSCA spokesperson, the authority’s own bus and a member of technical team were also ticketed for traffic signal violation. The spokesperson said the e-challan project was being implemented in letter and spirit.

Citizens can email at [email protected] for further information about the e-challans. They can register a compliant at [email protected] within seven days of issuance of the challan if it is sent mistakenly. Citizens can call on the emergency helpline 15 to report any emergency or to get further information regarding e-challan.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 982 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Three people died and 1,090 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 625 were badly injured and removed to hospitals while 462 slightly injured victims were treated on the spot.