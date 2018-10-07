Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
On the beaten track

On the beaten track
Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

E-challans being issued initially on signal violation

LAHORE : Electronic challans are being issued to the traffic rules violators by Punjab Safe Cities Authority on the orders of Lahore High Court in the City.

E-challans are being sent to the vehicle owners’ address with pictorial evidence, a PSCA spokesperson said. In the first phase, e-challans are being issued on traffic signal violations. The spokesperson said the vehicle might be impounded in case of nonpayment of penalty. E-challan is being issued without any discrimination. According to a PSCA spokesperson, the authority’s own bus and a member of technical team were also ticketed for traffic signal violation. The spokesperson said the e-challan project was being implemented in letter and spirit.

Citizens can email at [email protected] for further information about the e-challans. They can register a compliant at [email protected] within seven days of issuance of the challan if it is sent mistakenly. Citizens can call on the emergency helpline 15 to report any emergency or to get further information regarding e-challan.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 982 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Three people died and 1,090 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 625 were badly injured and removed to hospitals while 462 slightly injured victims were treated on the spot.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody