LGH exempted from utility tax

LAHORE: The administration of Lahore General Hospital has successfully obtained exemption from sales tax for gas and electricity bills by which saving of Rs6m per month and Rs7om per annum would be possible. Notifications have also been issued in this regard while the administration has also taken necessary steps to utilize the amount in larger interest of the hospital.

Principal LGH/AMC Prof. Mohammad Tayyab has expressed satisfaction on this achievement and has congratulated MS Dr. Mehmood Salahuddin, Director Finance Riazat Ali Shah and administrative officers for taking the great initiative and said that it would help provide more facilities to the patients and upgrade the standard of the hospital.

Principal AMC and LGH Prof. Mohammad Tayyab said that the step is also in the direction of the policy of the present government for saving the funds. He added that it was our national and religious duty to utilize the national exchequer with care. He said that the administration had taken right step at the right time which should be followed by other institutions.

he also reviewed other administrative issues of Lahore General Hospital and sought reports on parking, cleanliness, sanitary work and encroachment drive.He said that efforts would continue to make Lahore General Hospital an institution of its own kind. He said the hospital had distinction in the medical field especially neuro department.

UHS: A tree plantation campaign started at the University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Jinnah Campus on Monday. UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling on the campus.

Prof Javed said more than 10,000 trees would be planted during the drive. He said the construction of administrative block as well as students’ hostels at the new campus had been completed whereas the work on new academic block was in progress. The new campus would be inaugurated next month, he added.

The VC said Prime Minister Imran Khan would be requested to inaugurate UHS Jinnah Campus besides laying foundation stone of a 1700 bedded hospital on the campus. A large number of students from the university and constituent Gujranwala Medical College participated.

KEMU: A delegation of University of Liverpool visited King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Khalid Masud Gondal, deans and faculty members.

The delegation was led by Dr. Ian Willis, education lead on internationalization research, and comprised Dr. Janet Strivens, program director for postgraduate diploma/master in learning and teaching in higher education, Jaye Mclsaac, senior fellow of Higher Education Academy and Prof.

Arif Khawaja, Program Director: International Centre of Innovation and Learning and Teaching at Global institute of Human Development (GIHD). They discussed mutual collaboration and possibility of certification of teaching faculty. They also discussed quality enhancement in medical teaching. Various educational strategies were discussed to improve teaching and training standards.