Huddersfield sign Diakhaby from Monaco

LONDON: Huddersfield signed former France Under-21 striker Adama Diakhaby from Monaco for an undisclosed fee on Friday.
Diakhaby has agreed a three-year contract with the Premier League club after completing a medical earlier this week. The 22-year-old joined Monaco from Rennes last season, but made just 10 Ligue 1 starts. He netted three goals in all competitions for Monaco and made five Champions League appearances. Diakhaby will now head to Germany to link up with his new Huddersfield team-mates at their training camp. “Im very happy to be able to welcome Adama to Huddersfield Town today,” Huddersfield manager David Wagner said. “He is a very hungry young footballer with a strong desire to succeed in England, which is fantastic for our club.
“Obviously he is still learning and improving at 22-years-old, but he already has many of the qualities that we look for in our attacking players.“He´s a direct player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and with genuine pace, which suits our style perfectly.”
