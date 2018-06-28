Muzammil beaten

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza gave good account of himself before losing to India’s top player Nitin Kumar Sinha in three sets in the Sri Lanka Futures III second round match on Wednesday.

Sinha beat Muzammil 3-6, 4-6, 6-2. Sinha is the same player who upset French No 2 seed Thomas Brechmier in straight sets in the first round.