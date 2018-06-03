Sun June 03, 2018
June 3, 2018

Tax on cigarettes

International Tobacco Day was observed all over the world on Thursday (May 31). Responsible governments and media houses highlighted the importance of launching public awareness campaigns to educate people about the adverse consequences of smoking. Parliamentarians from across the world debated whether high taxation is a sound strategy to discourage tobacco use and also to fund healthcare of citizens who suffer from cancer and other related diseases.

Unfortunately in Pakistan, there are few debates regarding public health. Here, tobacco products enjoy lower tax. Paying attention to healthcare is the prime responsibility of the state. Higher prices of cigarettes can prevent people from smoking. No law should be passed at the expense of the welfare of millions of citizens.

Malik Tariq Ali ( Lahore )

