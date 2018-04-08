You smoke, they choke

Smoking has become a common habit among young people at schools and colleges. Although they know about the harmful effects of smoking, many of them have adopted the practice through peer pressure. Many of them fail to understand that smoking is the cause of so many serious heart and lung diseases like lungs cancer, bronchitis and emphysema. They also fail to recognise the fact that both smokers and non-smokers can be equally affected by these diseases.

According to the WH, the smoking rate in developing countries is much higher than what it is in developed countries. Almost one-third of the global population is addicted to smoking. It is important to make everyone realise the harmful effects of smoking. People must be aware that smoking is no longer a matter of personal preference and can put their loved ones at risk.

Javeria Tahir ( Rawalpindi )