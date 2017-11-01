Five energy projects completed under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Five energy projects with installed capacity of 2,520MW initiated under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) early harvest programme has so far been completed, sources in the planning ministry said on Tuesday.

The 1,320MW Shaiwal coal power project was recently completed under CPEC at a cost of $1.6 billion, the sources added. Similarly, Hydro China Dawood and Sachal Energy Development wind power projects with 50MW capacity each were completed at a cost of $134 million and $112 million, respectively. Another 100MW wind power project in Jhimpir, Thatta is also operational now and contributing to the national grid, ther sources said, adding that it was completed at a cost of $257 million.