MCI to procure latest machinery from Japan

Islamabad :The Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) will improve road maintenance work in the days to come with procurement of latest machinery for its Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO) from Japan under the Japan’s Grant Aid ‘Economic and Social Development Programme organisation.’

The MPO will be made an independent and self sustainable organisation which will not only contribute to the maintenance of existing roads but would also help develop state of the art new road infrastructure.

The MCI Mayor and CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz chaired the second follow up meeting for preparation of case regarding Japan’s Grant Aid “ Economic and Social Development Programme” with the representatives of Marubeni Corporation.

The meeting was attended Member Planning and Design Asad Mehmoob Kayani, Naoki Izumi, regional COO for Southwest Asia, Tokyo headquarters, Japan, Kimihiro Ushimaru, assistant to COO Plant Division Tokyo headquarters, Japan Tetsuya Suematsu, general manager for Pakistan and other representative of the Marubani Corporation while seniors of the concerned formation were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting it was informed that under Economic and Social Development Programme of Japan’s Grant Aid programme. During the meeting it was told that under this aid provision of two units road stabilizers are being requested in addition to the two units emulsion asphalt lorry, two vibratory single drum roller, four pneumatic tired roller, four vibratory tandem roller, four units walk behind roller and wheel type asphalt paver.

The meeting was informed that the case regarding Japan’s Grant Aid “Economic and Social Development Programme has been prepared and after formal approval of Mayor of Islamabad the case will be submitted to Ministry of Interior for onward submission of this EOD.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the provision of state of art machinery especially road carpeting and earth work will equip MPO to serve as a continuous source for serving people of Islamabad especially in the areas where infrastructure development is still not up to mark and as per standards of developed sectors of Islamabad.

He further said that as the city is expanding, work load of MPO has also been increased and in order to fulfil existing demand / need of the city, more machinery is required to fulfil their job requirement including paving and road maintenance work of roads.