Peace wins in North Waziristan, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said peace had won in the North Waziristan Agency (NWA) after a cricket match between Pakistan XI and UK Media XI in Miranshah."This is the real NWA, real Pakistan. We are a peace loving nation," the COAS was quoted as saying by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet.

“The world saw today how a resilient nation overcomes difficult times,” he added. The COAS thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, the participating teams, media and all others involved in the successful conduct of the historic event.

Sabah adds: DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor expressed commitment to eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country. Talking to the media on the occasion of the cricket match in Miranshah, he said peace has been restored in Fata due to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

He said that repatriation of temporary displaced persons (TDPs) has been completed and the situation has returned to normal. He said hosting of the Peace Cup matches proves to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country.

Asif Ghafoor vowed that terrorism will never be allowed to regain stronghold in the region again. He said terrorism has been wiped off in North Waziristan. “This (Peace Cup) is only the beginning as we will hold more such events,” the DG ISPR said, observing that people from faraway areas had come to watch the match.

Asif Ghafoor said efforts are underway to host other sports tournaments as well other than cricket. “We should all stay united; this is the message from Pakistan Army,” he said.

The DG ISPR noted that life is back to normal in Fata and residents of Fata have all facilities available to them. Asif Ghafoor said he had requested the PCB to provide 11 players but 22 Pakistani players were ready to play match in Miranshah. He said to further improve law and order situation in Fata more such events would be organised.

He said sports promote peace, adding that it is message from the army chief and all armed forces that we should love Pakistan and until and unless we remain united and face every threat jointly no power or threat of the world could defeat us.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt was also present at the stadium along with other dignitaries. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was the chief guest on the occasion.