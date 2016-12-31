People are not shy of speaking their mind about social and economic issues which impact their daily life. In other words ‘revolution’ is the talk of town.

Young ones say situation is ripe for a ‘revolution’ while city olds say the ‘revolution’ has already come.

“Only God almighty knows when the wind of change will blow,” say retired CDA employee Muhammad Gulzar and public servant Nazar Muhammad.

The word ‘revolution’ stands for ‘change’— a change in ossified system which promotes exploitation and divides masses into as many groups as there are political parties.

Many retired teachers say the objective of desired ‘change’ is to defeat the forces of status quo by means of people’s unity and establish on a sound footing a government dedicated to the cause of the common man.

Does everybody in politics by choice, or in social life, speak the truth as commanded by God almighty? We’ve in our midst a class of people who’re fond of costly dresses, land-cruisers and BMWs.

Anyhow, one feels heartened that the children born after the 1970-71 upheaval seem to have attained social and political maturity to a greater degree than the ones who chose politics as their business and family profession.

The new generation is against slavery to any foreign power in any form, they have a yearning for a change of system in the hard-earned country. Excitement for change is immeasurable!

One didn’t believe young men and women in Rawalpindi and Islamabad would think to change their affiliation from parent political organisations to any other party for socio-economic justice.

By the way our system has been overshadowed by neo-colonialism. To put the bitter fact in a nutshell, the so-called politics is characterised by ethnic, tribal and clan loyalties, which strengthen the forces of status quo.

The tool to maintain status quo is corruption at all levels. The people now seem discarding class system based on caste, creed and colour; they’re gaining consciousness to save their skin from exploiters.

That points to the growing sense of unity of thought and action against slavery for the common cause of liberty, fraternity and equality.

Perhaps, that’s beginning of the intellectual revolution which always precedes a socio-economic revolution. Who is sowing the seed of revolution?

