More than 300 entries received for BB Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Over 300 entries have been received for different categories in the Bibi Shaheed National Tennis Championships which started Monday at Islamabad Tennis Complex courts with the qualifying round.

The categories to be contested during the annual event are men’s singles, doubles, ladies singles, boys under-18, under-14, girls under-18, under-14, boys and girls under-12 and veterans 45 plus doubles.

This representational image shows a ball on a racket. — Unsplash/File

The main draws will start from Tuesday (today).

Results:

Men singles qualifying results:

Second round: Hasam Khan bt Noor e Mustafa 6-1; Syed Hamza bt Moiz Ahmed 6-1; Hamza Asim bt Muhammad Arshad 6-2; Asad Zaman bt Muhammad Afaq 6-2; Nalian Abbas bt Rayan Khan 6-1; Huzaima Rehman bt Raja Farzam 6-2; Jibran ul haq bt Mujtaba6-1; Haqib Hayat bt Qasim Khan 6-3; Ozair bt Adil 6-3; Sikandar bt Azan 6-1; Ali bt Muhammad Shakeel 6-1; Murtaza Khan bt Hammad 6-1; Waqas Malik bt Inam Qad-0ir 6-0; Kaleem bt Ibrar 6-0; Kamran bt Hamad 6-1; Zaryab bt Hamza 6-0; Israr Gul bt Hassan 6-3; Aqil bt Hazrat 6-2; Ilham Khan bt Danish 6-2; Saifullah bt Akbar 6-1

Third round: Ozair Khan bt Sikandar 6-3; Syed Murtaza bt Ali 6-4; Waqas Malik bt Kaleem 6-4; Kamran bt Jidraan 6-1; Muhammad Zaryab bt Muhammad Huzaifa 6-0; Danish bt Ahmed 6-0; Israr Gul bt Aqil Khan 6-1; Ilham Khan bt Saifullah 6-2; Hassam bt Shazaib Akram 6-1; Daisuki Unemi bt Syed Hamza 7-5.