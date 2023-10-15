Preparation of Dastak Mobile App reviewed

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting on LDA One Window Cell here on Saturday.

In the meeting, the preparation of Dastak Mobile App was reviewed. Dastak will provide selected services to the citizens at the doorstep in the provincial capital. Participants were briefed in the meeting that PITB was working on Dastak App on the direction of Punjab government.

Dastak Mobile App will provide various services including birth certificate, death certificate, B form to the citizens at doorstep. LDA Doorstep Dastak services will also be linked with Dastak.

Chairman PITB Faisal Yousuf and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider participated in the meeting. A detailed briefing was given on various reforms and digitalisation of LDA and ongoing reforms on LDA One Window Cell were reviewed in the meeting.

Commissioner Lahore said that citizens were getting LDA related services at their doorstep. Documents were being delivered to the senior citizens above 75 years absolutely free of cost at their doorstep.

He said that services and information related to LDA were available on the mobile App.

Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Additional DG Housing Awais Mushtaq, Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali, Chief Town Planner Sidara Tabassum participated in the meeting.

Director One Window Cell Rafia Nazir, Director One Window Asadullah Cheema, Director IT Abdul Basit, PITB and LDA officers also participated in the meeting.