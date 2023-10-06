‘Pakistan must shift to green energy’

KARACHI: Ambassador of Denmark Jakob Linulf has said that Pakistan must transform from an oil and coal-based economy to a renewable and green one to deal with the economic crises.

He said the country holds one of the best wind resources in the world and is in a perfect position to produce renewable energy for free by setting up wind turbines in Sindh and Baluchistan, which can be connected to the national grid.

Speaking during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he said that solar panels can also be put-up to take advantage of the clear sunshine in Pakistan, which would provide clean and cheap renewable energy, making the country less dependable on imported oil. “You also have fantastic hydropower resources, which must be efficiently utilised for production of renewable energy. Renewable energy is an area where Denmark can give prudent advice and also share know-how and technology with Pakistan,” he said.