Indian envoy stopped from entering Gurdwara in UK

GLASGOW: Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami was stopped by Sikhs from entering the Glasgow Gurdwara, foreign media reported.
After the incident, the Indian High Commissioner decided to leave and not indulge in an argument. The issue has been raised with the UK foreign office and also the police.
This comes at a time when the diplomatic relationship between India and Canada is worsening after allegations were levelled by the North American country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, about India’s part in the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
A purported video posted on the Instagram channel of ‘Sikh Youth UK’ showed a man obstructing Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow gurdwara located on Albert Drive.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the incident. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized that gurdwaras are open to individuals from all religions and communities, and Sikhs are known for their commitment to humanity.
“I strongly condemn this (that Vikram Doraiswami was allegedly stopped from entering a gurdwara in Scotland). Anyone from any religion or community can come here (gurdwara). We are not that religion that believes in violence instead we are among those who are saviours of humanity. Sikhs are the saviours. PM Modi has praised the work of our community. Sikhs are represented everywhere in the world. The safest place for the Sikhs in the world is in India...,” said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
