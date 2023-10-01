Theatre festival goes serious with ‘Ikhtiyar’ and ‘Anarkali Se Aage’

Due to the weekend, the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) held two theatre plays, ‘Ikhtiyar’ and ‘Anarkali Se Aage’, under the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 on Saturday. Both the plays were serious. The first play, which dealt with the lifelong struggle of a man, was written by Meesam Naqvi and directed by Sheryl John. The actors included Owais Rehan, Alina, Husnain and Manal. According to the ACP, ‘Ikhtiyar’ unravelled the significance of resilience as its protagonist faces multiple societal and familial pressures, and his marriage has been strained after a miscarriage.
The volume of Afghan transit trade has increased by 2.5 billion dollars to 6.71 billion dollars in just one year
This ushers in a promising era for trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC member states
Bankers, DFIs agreed on need for establishment of private equity, venture funds to serve as catalyst for economic...
Authorities launched operation against protesters who staged sit-ins at Rawalakot, Bagh, Kotli against high...
He said, “It is the job of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections"
Indian government will now take over diplomatic compound in caretaker capacity, one of Afghan officials says