Myanmar junta ramped up mass killings, air strikes: UN rights office

BANGKOK, Thailand: Myanmar´s military escalated its use of mass killings, air and artillery strikes in the past year as it struggles to crush resistance to its coup, the UN´s rights office said on Tuesday.
The military´s ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi´s government in 2021 sparked a huge backlash and it is now battling opponents across swaths of the country.
The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had found a “seemingly endless spiral of military violence” between April 2022 and July 2023, it said in its latest report on Myanmar.
Through interviews and open source data it had found “a sharp rise” in serious human rights violations “including the increase... of incidents in which 10 or more individuals were killed”. Investigators had now documented 22 instances of mass killings of 10 or more people, according to rights chief Volker Turk.
SANGAM, India: When the Cricket World Cup opens in India next month several players will carry Kashmiri willow wood...
BEIJING: China has unveiled a white paper outlining its vision for building a global community of shared future, a...
LONDON: The British Museum on Tuesday launched a webpage describing the types of items believed to have been stolen...
WASHINGTON: UK interior minister Suella Braverman on Tuesday questioned whether the United Nations Refugee Convention...
PARIS: The hat that Michael Jackson wore just before performing his signature moonwalk dance for the first time sold...
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday rejected an appeal lodged by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny against a court decision to jail...