NBF organises book gala

Islamabad:Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Monday honoured the leaders of Independence movement of Pakistan Chaudhary Rehmat Ali and Qazi Muhammad Isa by ordering the display of their portraits at National Book Foundation.

During a meeting held here with the MD of the National Book Foundation Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed, the Minister ordered National Book Foundation to organise a National Book Gala at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre in October. Madad Ali Sindhi praised the efforts of Ch. Rehmat Ali and Qazi Muhammad Isa in the independence movement. He said that these leaders have played a critical role in the independence movement. He said that their contribution towards the formation of Pakistan could never be forgotten.

He said that they are the heroes of Pakistan that should be honoured and remembered to continue their legacy. Madad said that they serve as an inspiration to the future leaders of the country. Madad Ali Sindhi said that the culture of book reading is imperative in creating an enlightened youth in the country. Madad ordered the National Book Foundation to organise a National Book Gala in Islamabad to spread the culture of book reading.

He said that all the stakeholders should be involved including all the universities, colleges and schools. He said that the purpose should be to bridge the gap between books and the youth. Minister said that our society has rampant intolerance and by spreading knowledge and wisdom society can be inculcated with tolerance.