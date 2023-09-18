PTI hopes CJP Isa will protect rights

Supporters of Imran Khan, take part in a protest as they block the main road a day after the assassination attempt on Khan, in Peshawar on November 4, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sunday congratulated Justice Qazi Faez Isa on taking oath as the 29th CJP and hoped he would ensure protection of fundamental rights of citizens, keeping in view requirements of justice.

“We hope that the new Chief Justice will fulfil all requirements of justice in accordance with the principles of Constitution and law, as the foundation of a free and prosperous society is always based on justice,” a PTI spokesman said in a statement issued here.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is a law-abiding party, whose ideology is based on the supremacy of law and the highest principles of justice and justice. And, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has always urged the nation to abide by the Constitution and the law, at every step in his 27-year-old political struggle,” he noted.

He remarked, “We hope that protection of constitutional rights of political prisoners, especially women in jails, will be top priority of the chief justice. The families of those forcibly disappeared are also looking towards the chief justice in the hope of getting justice”.

At present, he pointed out, the judiciary is the only centre of the nation’s hopes for the sanctity of Constitution and the sanctity of law. He said the PTI promises full cooperation to the CJP for protection of fundamental rights of citizens and supremacy of democracy and Constitution. Also, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf extended felicitations to the newly-appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Sunday.

In a message, he said, “Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is a seasoned and most experienced legal expert.” He hoped the judiciary, under his sagacious leadership, would dispense justice while upholding Constitution and law of the land supreme.

The NA speaker said all organs of state, including parliament, executive and judiciary should work in consonance to ameliorate the sufferings of ordinary people. He said swift dispensation of justice would bring social order and harmony.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Justice Qazi Faez Isa on assuming the post of CJP.

“It is hoped that the traditions of justice will be heard in the halls of justice. Justice is possible only by following the Constitution, law and regulations.

People are waiting for justice and it is hoped that the reputation and good name of Pakistan’s judiciary will increase in the world,” Shehbaz said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the gesture by the Supreme Court’s top judge to invite his wife to the stage while taking oath has garnered immense praise for breaking away from traditions and conveying the important message that women are equal partners.

Sherry Rehman, the former climate change minister and PPP leader, said the act by CJP Isa “sends out an important message”, highlighting the importance of equality and partnership with regard to women.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the politician wrote: “Good to see Justice Qazi Faez Issa ask his wife to also stand with him for his oath taking. Sends out an important message re women and partnerships and equality.”