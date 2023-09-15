JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah injured in blast

This image released on December 8, 2023, shows Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah. — Facebook/Hafiz Hamdullah

MASTUNG: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah sustained injuries in a blast that took place here on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the blast took place near a vehicle injuring Hamdullah and several others. Police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razzaq said several people were injured.

The official said the JUI-F leader was provided initial medical aid in Mastung before being shifted to the provincial capital for further treatment. He said the JUI-F leader’s condition was out of danger.

Speaking to Geo News, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said Hamdullah sustained injuries but his condition was not critical. “The gunmen and two of Hamdullah’s party colleagues have also been injured but their condition is stable,” he added.

Ghauri said Hamdullah was travelling from Quetta to Kalat when he came under attack. He also expressed ignorance about the nature of the blast. According to a health department spokesperson, the 11 injured were shifted to Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital in Mastung.

The spokesperson added that one of the persons was in critical condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police said 11 people, including Hamdullah, were injured in the blast. The nature of the blast is being ascertained, the senior police official added.

Condemnations poured in soon after the blast.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the blast and said the attack on JUI leader was a cowardly act. “I along with the whole nation is united against terrorism in the country,” he remarked. He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the blast and prayed for the recovery of injured. “Terrorists and their facilitators should be brought to justice,” he added.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also strongly condemned the explosion while praying for speedy recovery of Hamdullah and others.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi condemned the blast and said targeting innocent citizens and political figures was a cowardly act. Solangi said elements involved in terrorist acts did not deserve any leniency and the whole nation was united against the scourge.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said the blast was a conspiracy to destroy the law and order situation in Pakistan.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki strongly condemned the blast and directed the officials concerned to submit reports on the incident after completing investigation.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack and prayed for quick recovery of the JUI leader and others. He said the entire nation was united in the war against terrorism and will never allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Jamali condemned the incident, asking the authorities concerned to submit a report on the blast.