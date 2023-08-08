India has imposed a ban on the export of non-basmati rice to meet domestic demand. Pakistan is expecting a bumper rice crop this year, with an estimated production of over nine million tons. The country will have a better opportunity to export ricey. Policymakers should devise a clear rice export strategy and assess its export potential. This will ensure that rice exports do not affect domestic prices.

Upgrading rice processing and packaging facilities will also elevate the quality and competitiveness of Pakistan’s rice in the international market.

Azeem Hakro

Umerkot