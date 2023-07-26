Jhoola processions of Hazrat Ali Asghar taken out

LAHORE:The mourning activities of Ashra-e-Muharram stepped up on 6th of Muharram, Tuesday, with several processions of Jhoola (Shabeeh-e-Gahwara-e-Hazrat Ali Asghar) having a replica of his baby cot were taken out from different parts of city.
According to the historians and Zakerin, Hazrat Ali Asghar, the youngest and six months old son of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), was shot in the throat by a three-pronged arrow by the official army on the 9th of Muharram. Apart from Jhoola processions, the processions of Alam of Hazrat Abbas were also brought out in some parts of the city.
A number of majalis were also held in which Zakerin highlighted the masaaibs (torments) of the family and companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The processions of Mehndi of Hazrat Qasim will be brought out on Wednesday (today).
