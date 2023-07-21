Mahars of GDA from Shikarpur join PPP

KARACHI: The lawmakers of Grand Democratic Alliance, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar and Shaharyar Khan Mahar late on Thursday evening announced their joining the Pakistan People’s Party.

In addition, former District Nazim Arif Khan Mahar also joined the ruling PPP. The GDA leaders made the announcement during their meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. The PPP leaders Manzoor Wassan and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani were also present on the occasion. The PPP’s delegation held the meeting at the Karachi residence of the GDA leaders.

MNA Ghous Bux Mahar, while reposing full confidence in the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, announced his joining the PPP.

Nisar Khuhro welcomed the Mahars belonging to the GDA on joining the PPP. He said that Ghous Bux Mahar was a seasoned politician and hopefully he would play a vital role in the PPP. He reiterated the resolve of his party to make Bilawal the next prime minister of the country after the PPP would emerge victorious in the forthcoming local government elections from all over the country. Mahars natively belong to Shikarpur. Ghous Bux Mahar earlier served as the federal minister. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon also greeted Mahars on joining the PPP, saying that the Pakistan People’s Party was all set to win the next general polls in the country.