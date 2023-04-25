Intervention of judiciary in politics not good for democracy, says Naveed Qamar

Hyderabad: There has never been any intervention of judiciary in the politics that proved good for democracy. Federal Minister Syed Naveed Qamar said this talking to the media at the residence of former MNA Nawab Abdul Ghani Talpar in Hyderabad.

He remarked that the way things were being handled by some honourable judges had been affecting the dignity of the judiciary. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party was of the view that politicians should solve the matter of elections and other issues, for which all the political parties had been contacted and negotiations scheduled on April 26.

He added that telephonic communication was held between two former National Assembly speakers for holding elections on the same day in the country. The elections in one province like Punjab earlier and later in other provinces would cause problems, Qamar said.

He opined that the surfacing of audio leaks was not a good phenomenon and it would harm democracy. In response to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was getting all the facilities from the courts, and if he wanted, he could take relief from courts even during Eid days.

He recalled that PPP leader Faryal Talpur was sent to jail on the day of Eid. If the judiciary did politics, it would become a political party, he said. Replying to another query, the federal minister said political parties wanted negotiations to be successful and Maulana Fazlur Rehman should also move forward.

He maintained that the PTI chairman and Fawad Chaudhry were lying that no contacts had been made for negotiations. Qamar said the conditions of the country were not good and he wanted resolution of issues such as inflation, unemployment and terrorism.