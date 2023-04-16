‘Punjab, KP caretakers to continue till elections’

Caretaker KP CM nominee Azam Kha and caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. — Twitter/@JalalQazi/File/Facebook/ Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker administrations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue till elections and installation of elected governments in the provinces.

Sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told The News Saturday evening that no time period had been specified in the appointment of both governments. The constitutional process was strictly adhered to in picking up and designation of the two provincial governments after the dissolution of the assemblies.

To a question, ECP Secretary Umar Hayat Khan said the caretaker governments were placed after following the process prescribed in the Constitution. It is understood that they would continue till fresh elections are held and new governments assume office.

He said that as far as the question of the expiry of ninety days was concerned, it had no link with the mandated period of the government. There is no need to issue any new notification to any provincial government. The commission is watching the working and performance of the caretaker governments and ever since they have been placed in office, a considerable number of complaints have not been received against them, sources added.