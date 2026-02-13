Kate Middleton proves she's true 'children's princess' with THIS move

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales marked a special visit at Castle Hill Academy in New Addington Croydon on Thursday.

During her solo visit for Children's Mental Health Week, Princess Royal, a Patron of the charity Place2Be since 2013, made sure to make the day of young birthday girl.

When Kate learned that a young girl was celebrating her birthday, she personally wished her "happy birthday." This act was described as "special" and "genuine" by Place2Be CEO Catherine Roche, as per Hello! Magazine.

The CEO said, "That was a special moment."

She noted that the Princess "was so genuine with so many of the children as she walked along."

Catherine Roche also shared details about Kate Middleton's visit, saying, "She spent time with the children, chatting with them. They were so natural and chatted so freely with her as well. So it was lovely."

"It just shows how relaxed and informal they were. Really, beautifully brilliantly with the children in a really relaxed and natural environment," she added.

The Princess of Wales also participated in arts and crafts with Year 4 students, helping them design an island representing their sense of community. Furthermore, the wife of Prince William also shared stories about their kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"The Princess is always so genuine with whomever she is speaking. So I think it was really touching, moving, the conversation with the parents, and her sensitivity around the challenges that some families go through, whether that's bereavement or loss or change. I think her genuine warmth and empathy really came through and was really appreciated by the parents," Catherine said.