Hillary Clinton's Munich train video sparks conspiracy theories

A video of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has gone viral, triggering conspiracy theories on social media.

In the clip, which has been watched by thousands on X and other platforms, Clinton is seen disembarking from a train in Munich, where she arrived to attend the three-day Security Conference 2026 amid Lufthansa strikes.

Some speculated the hair adjustment in the clip looked like a wig slip, while others claimed it's a body double, not the real Hillary Clinton.

Local media reported that Lufthansa pilots and cabin crews' strike forced Hillary Clinton to slum her way on the train to the Munich Security Conference.

Hundreds of Lufthansa flights were cancelled on Thursday as pilots and flight attendants went on strike at Germany's largest airline, which has for years struggled to rein in costs at its core brand.

It comes as the Berlinale film festival starts in the German capital, Berlin, on Thursday, and politicians and military officials gather for the Munich Security Conference, which opened on Friday.

Hilary Clinton's video went viral as Google’s SynthID tool confirmed that an image of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein standing with prominent figures next to a swimming pool was created using AI.

The AI image shows Epstein with former rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, billionaire investor Bill Gates, rapper Jay-Z, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US. President Bill Clinton and late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking.

Meanwhile, former president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton are due to testify later this month in a congressional investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Hillary Clinton will appear before the House Oversight Committee on February 26 and Bill Clinton will do so on February 27. Both depositions will be transcribed and filmed.