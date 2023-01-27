PTI challenges Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as interim Punjab CM in SC

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. — Facebook/ Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the appointment of Opposition nominee Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



The petition, filed by PTI as a political party, has been moved by PTI General Secretary Asad Umar. The party has urged the Supreme Court (SC) to stop Naqvi from working as the caretaker chief minister.

In the petition, the PTI has also challenged the appointments of ECP members and Raja Riaz as the Opposition leader in the National Assembly.



The federal government, National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf, Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz, the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi have been named as respondents in the case by PTI.

According to the petition, Mohsin Naqvi does not have the necessary "intellectual and relative experience as well as characteristics" needed to be appointed at the top slot. Equal or better-suited candidates were available and had not been considered consciously, the petition read.



The petition states that Naqvi has no political, administrative or legal experience in ensuring the rule of law, the working of governments, bureaucracy, the requirements of law and/ or the Constitution.



"How the issue of his suitability has been decided so as to result in a 'unanimous' Communication of the Respondent Commission appointing him as the caretaker Chief Minister, is not manifest and in negation to the mandate of the Constitution."

"It is asserted categorically and without reservation that there is not an iota of record which would justify the Respondent No. 7's appointment as the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab," it added.

On the other hand, Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has also filed a plea challenging Naqvi's appointment as the interim CM of Punjab.

Mohsin Raza Naqvi takes oath

Amid disputes and debates, Mohsin Raza Naqvi took oath as the interim chief minister at the Governor House in Lahore last week. The oath was administered by Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman.

The opposition's nominee Naqvi was appointed as the interim CM by the ECP. However, the PTI categorically rejected the ECP's decision, terming “Naqvi” as a “controversial” personality.

The ECP was mandated to choose the interim CM after the government and the opposition failed to reach a consensus on a name for the top spot.

Who is Mohsin Naqvi?

The Lahore-born Naqvi is a journalist by profession. He got his higher education in the USA and was associated with the American TV channel CNN during his stay in Miami. After returning to Pakistan, he served as the regional head of CNN.

According to a report, Benazir Bhutto, who Mohsin had interviewed before, last contacted him before her assassination.

Mohsin founded the local media City News Network in 2009 at the age of 30 and now owns six news channels and a newspaper. He is also widely known in political circles and has strong relations with leading political figures.