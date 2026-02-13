BTS moments of Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' music video unvieled: See photos

Taylor Swift shares himalrious BTS photos from 'Opalite' video

Taylor Swift is sharing behind-the-scenes fun from her star-studded Opalite music video.

Taylor took to Instagram on Friday, Feb. 13, with a slew of photos from the shooting of the video.

The 90s-inspired stars her co-guests from a Graham Norton Show episode last year, which included Domhnall Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Lewis Capaldi, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and host Graham as well.

She captioned the BTS post, "I never want to forget a single detail of this hysterical shoot, and now I don’t have to! Excited to share more of the Opalite Music Video with two extended versions full of dance lessoning, our phenomenal cameos, camcorder footage, gigantic scrunchies & fanny pack angles!"

In the funny photos, the Karma hitmaker, along with Gleeson and Norton, could be seen looking shocked as they looked at scenes from the shoot on an iPad.

Other photos showed the songstress and the Harry Potter actor posing in their matching sequin tracksuits and BTS of the mall escalator scene.

The mall in the video is a real mall in Croydon, England, which was refurbished to create a ‘90s wonderland.

In more photos, the Love Story hitmaker made the cootie catcher used in the video, laughed while viewing something at the ipad with Gleeson, and posed like bunnies with him in the photo shoot scene.