Azam Khan set to become caretaker KP CM

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the opposition Friday reached a consensus on the name for the interim chief minister in the province — a development that came sooner than expected.
The name of former KP chief secretary Azam Khan was unanimously agreed upon in the meeting held to finalise the appointment of the province’s caretaker CM.
“Azam Khan is our consensus candidate for the post of caretaker chief minister. We have chosen a person who is acceptable to all,” said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazal (JUI-F) leader Akram Khan Durrani.
Commenting on the development, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the name of a caretaker chief minister was unanimously agreed upon for the first time in "history".
"We agreed on Azam Khan in consultation with our leader," Khan said revealing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s nod for the candidate.
