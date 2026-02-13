Timothee Chalamet 'forever indebted' to fan over kind gesture

Timothee Chalamet thanks fan for kind gesture

Timothée Chalamet expressed endless gratitude to a kind fan.

When Chalamet and Elle Fanning arrived at a Marty Supreme Q&A in Los Angeles, the crowd failed to cheer for the stars and one fan tried to get htem going.

When the chat kicked off, Fanning called her A Complete Unknown costar onto the stage, and when he appeared, the crowd didn’t immediately cheer.

The Oscar-nominated star noticed that a front row fan began the cheering to get the others going.

"Hey man, I appreciate you trying to get it going. I saw that man, I am forever indebted to you," he told the fan.

This made the audience burst into laughter and give the actor a "woo" of praise as he sat down.

The event was open only to American Cinematheque members for $19 a ticket.

It came amid the Pretty Women star’s continued efforts to promote his film, which is loosely based on Marty Reisman’s dream of becoming a champion table tennis player.

Timothee has already won the Best Actor SAG and Goldne Globe award for his role in the film and is campaigning hard for the Oscar.

For the event, the star, who’s dating Kylie Jenner, donned a casual attire of jeans and a Comme des Garçons striped shirt, paired with tennis shoes.

As for Timothee Chalamet's pal and previous costar Elle Fanning, the actress wore baggy jeans with a black top and owering black stilettos.