Woman jailed over false 'crime in space' claim against NASA astronaut
The case once sparked buzz across the media as the first ‘space crime’
A woman who falsely accused her ex-wife, a NASA astronaut, of hacking her bank account from ‘the space’ has been jailed, prosecutors say.
Summer Worden was sentenced to three months in federal prison on Thursday after admitting she misled investigators about Anne McClain, a NASA astronaut, allegedly hacking a bank account while aboard the International Space Station, per Houston Chronicle.
The case, which once sparked buzz across the media as the first ‘space crime’, unfolded when officials found the account was shared by the estranged couple and that McClain had permission to access it.
Worden pleaded guilty last year to lying to federal investigators. Prosecutors said she first filed an identity theft complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and then repeated the allegation publicly in interviews.
But timelines did not match her claims. According to the US Department of Justice, the datesWorden gave did not match when the account was opened or accessed, and she had previously gave McClain access to review the records.
McClain told the court the false accusations left lasting damage.
"Six years ago this woman intentionally and with malice sought to destroy my name and my career," she said, adding the online scrutiny still follows her whenever people search her name.
Prosecutors also said Worden released personal information about the astronaut, leading to harassment and threatening calls.
In a statement to the judge, Worden did not directly apologise. Instead, she asked for leniency so she could continue caring for her young son and manage ongoing health issues.
-
Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer resigns over Epstein connections
-
Manhunt continues for suspect who killed 2 at South Carolina State University
-
Trump considers scaling back trade levies on steel, aluminium in response to rising costs
-
Trump revokes legal basis for US climate regulation, curb vehicle emission standards
-
DOJ blocks Trump administration from cutting $600M in public health funds
-
Scientists find strange solar system that breaks planet formation rules
-
Woman calls press ‘vultures’ outside Nancy Guthrie’s home after tense standoff
-
Casey Wasserman to remain LA Olympics chair despite Ghislaine Maxwell ties