Woman jailed over false 'crime in space' claim against NASA astronaut. NASA/ Getty Images

A woman who falsely accused her ex-wife, a NASA astronaut, of hacking her bank account from ‘the space’ has been jailed, prosecutors say.

Summer Worden was sentenced to three months in federal prison on Thursday after admitting she misled investigators about Anne McClain, a NASA astronaut, allegedly hacking a bank account while aboard the International Space Station, per Houston Chronicle.

The case, which once sparked buzz across the media as the first ‘space crime’, unfolded when officials found the account was shared by the estranged couple and that McClain had permission to access it.

Worden pleaded guilty last year to lying to federal investigators. Prosecutors said she first filed an identity theft complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and then repeated the allegation publicly in interviews.

But timelines did not match her claims. According to the US Department of Justice, the datesWorden gave did not match when the account was opened or accessed, and she had previously gave McClain access to review the records.

McClain told the court the false accusations left lasting damage.

"Six years ago this woman intentionally and with malice sought to destroy my name and my career," she said, adding the online scrutiny still follows her whenever people search her name.

Prosecutors also said Worden released personal information about the astronaut, leading to harassment and threatening calls.

In a statement to the judge, Worden did not directly apologise. Instead, she asked for leniency so she could continue caring for her young son and manage ongoing health issues.